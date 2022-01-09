Menu
Ronald Otello CARLONI
CARLONI - Ronald Otello
January 4, 2022; beloved husband of Theresa M. (nee Gervasi) Carloni; dearest father of Denine (Gregory) Woodcock, Tammy (David) Flanders, James Carloni and Jeffery (Katy) Carloni; devoted Papa to Michael, Nicholas, Melanie, and Erin Roeder, Blake, Chloe and Claire Flanders; beloved son of the late Otello and Jo Ann Carloni. The family will be present Monday, January 10th from 9 to 11:15 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) where prayers will be offered at 11:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM from Our Lady of Peace Church (Clarence). Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jan
10
Prayer Service
11:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Our Lady of Peace Church (Clarence)
NY
Grew up with Ron, good memories condolences to his family
Viki Pierrot Orcutt
January 9, 2022
