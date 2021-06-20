Menu
Ronald J. CLARK
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
CLARK - Ronald J.
June 15, 2021, age 83; beloved husband of Kerry (nee Johnson) Clark and the late Deanna (nee Cooper) Clark; devoted father of Judith (late John) Gallegos and predeceased by Thomas (late Anita) Clark and John Clark; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Michael Vari) Diaz, Andrew Clark, Joseph (Jessica) Clark, Emily Cronin, Micah Cronin and two great grandchildren; dear brother of Thomas Clark; brother-in-law of James Johnson; also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11 AM. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Orchard Park, NY. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Dr #100, Buffalo, NY 14221. Share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
24
Interment
Woodlawn Cemetery
Orchard Park, NY
