CLARK - Ronald J.
June 15, 2021, age 83; beloved husband of Kerry (nee Johnson) Clark and the late Deanna (nee Cooper) Clark; devoted father of Judith (late John) Gallegos and predeceased by Thomas (late Anita) Clark and John Clark; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Michael Vari) Diaz, Andrew Clark, Joseph (Jessica) Clark, Emily Cronin, Micah Cronin and two great grandchildren; dear brother of Thomas Clark; brother-in-law of James Johnson; also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11 AM. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Orchard Park, NY. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, WNY Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Dr #100, Buffalo, NY 14221.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.