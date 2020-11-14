MOSCOE - Ronald D.
Entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020, at his home on Grand Island, he was 81. Beloved husband of Nina M. (nee Letnik) Moscoe; loving father of Darren M. (Donna) Moscoe; caring brother of Joe and Sandy and predeceased by the late Gene and Don; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where a Panachyda Service will be held at 7 PM. Prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3275 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share online condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 14, 2020.