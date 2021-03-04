Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald C. DAMASIEWICZ Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
DAMASIEWICZ - Ronald C., Sr.
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on March 3, 2021, beloved husband of 29 years to Elena (nee Valentin) Damasiewicz; devoted father of Ronald II (Shannon), Daniel, Maria-Elena Damasiewicz; loving son of Diane (nee Mineo) and the late Ronald Damasiewicz; dear brother of Renee (Shaun) Fields; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral service will be held Saturday morning in The Chapel, Cheektowaga Campus, 200 Thruway Plaza Dr., Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Chapel, Cheektowaga Campus
200 Thruway Plaza Dr, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Family, our deepest sympathy to all of you. Ronnie will be remembered in our prayers. We'll have a Mass said for him at St. Andrews in Sloan. Our hearts go out to you. We loved Ronnie. xoxo
Jimmy & Pat Noga
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results