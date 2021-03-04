DAMASIEWICZ - Ronald C., Sr.
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on March 3, 2021, beloved husband of 29 years to Elena (nee Valentin) Damasiewicz; devoted father of Ronald II (Shannon), Daniel, Maria-Elena Damasiewicz; loving son of Diane (nee Mineo) and the late Ronald Damasiewicz; dear brother of Renee (Shaun) Fields; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral service will be held Saturday morning in The Chapel, Cheektowaga Campus, 200 Thruway Plaza Dr., Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.