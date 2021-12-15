Menu
Of North Tonawanda, December 12, 2021 following a brief illness. Beloved husband of 49 years to Gerry (nee Kuzmierczak) Dobiesz; loving father of the late Christopher Dobiesz; son of the late Frank and Harriet Dobiesz; brother of Kenny (Marian) Dobiesz; brother-in-law of Joanne (late Thomas) Houston; uncle of Mark (Kristin) Houston, Eric Houston and Rachel (Douglas) Thomas; great-uncle of Isobel Houston. Friends may call Thursday, December 16th, 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., N. Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, December 17 at 10 AM from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. (please assemble at church). Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga. Ron served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from BCB International Brokerage in Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christopher Dobiesz Memorial Fund at Canisius College. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
