Smith - Ronald E., Sr.
Of Orchard Park, NY. October 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Pizzuti); cherished father of David (Lucy), Ron Jr. (Gail), Rick (Michelle), Gary (Lisa), Phil "Chip" (Kathy) and Glen (Andrea); loving grandfather of 18 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Ronald was a proud WWII Veteran and US Army Paratrooper. Family will be present Monday 3:30-7:30 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.