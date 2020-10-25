Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald E. SMITH Sr.
Smith - Ronald E., Sr.
Of Orchard Park, NY. October 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Pizzuti); cherished father of David (Lucy), Ron Jr. (Gail), Rick (Michelle), Gary (Lisa), Phil "Chip" (Kathy) and Glen (Andrea); loving grandfather of 18 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Ronald was a proud WWII Veteran and US Army Paratrooper. Family will be present Monday 3:30-7:30 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.