WASMUND - Ronald E.

Of Angola, NY, November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Karen Wasmund; loving father to Kimberley Sue (Paul) Heath, Tamara Lynn Wasmund, Dawn Marie (Karl) Ringer and Amy Margaret (William) Seiders. Brother of Nancy (late Victor) Musilak, Barbara Cabic, Pamela (Wallace) Jaroszewski, late Gerald (Sharon) Wasmund and Neil Wasmund. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 12-5 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY 14006. COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of people in the funeral home. We ask for your patience and understanding as we honor the life of Ron Wasmund. Ron served in the United States Marine Corps. He was the past owner/operator of Leisure-Land Amusement Park. He was an active member of the Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Company for 43 years. He served as President of the Southwestern Association of Volunteer Firemen, as a Town of Evans Councilman, Past President of the Evans Township Lions Club, and a member of Angola VFW Post 5798. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made, in Ron's memory to, Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Company, 9483 Lake Shore Road, Angola, NY 14006.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.