FARCHMIN - Ronald E.
June 5, 2021, of Elma at age 76, beloved husband of the late Nanette (nee Ford) Farchmin; devoted father of Susan (Joseph) Horab and Melissa (Edward) Kollatz; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Sean) Gilliam, Christine Horab, Evan (Isa) Chodora, Collin Chodora and Molly Chodora; dear brother of Kathleen Hacker, Nancy Murszewski and Holly (Glenn) Larson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Ronald's Life which will be held on Friday June 18th at the Spring Garden, 3838 Two Rod Road, East Aurora, NY 14052. The family will receive friends from 5-6 PM with a service following at 6:00 PM. If desired, memorials may be made in Ron's name to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.