I am so sad to hear of Uncle Ron's passing. Words can not explain how important Uncle Ron, Aunt Marge, and Ronny, and Joe are to our family. He will be missed dearly. I am so thankful for all the time, laughs, and stories we all shared while visiting the barn during chores, holidays, and parties at the pond. He left us all with so many special moments and memories. I'll miss him dearly. Brian Gates

Brian Gates Family December 9, 2021