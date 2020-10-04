LEWIS - Ronald G.
Age 76, September 30, 2020, of North Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Reed) Lewis; devoted father of Lisa (Douglas) Ross and Lorrie (Shawn) Ryan; dear brother of Gary (Vicky) Lewis, Virginia (Douglas) Pritting, David (Maureen) Lewis, Joan (Michael) Buffamonti and the late Richard (Alice) Lewis and late Thomas Lewis; fond brother-in-law of Kevin (Karen) Reed and the late James Reed; loving uncle and father figure of A.J. Reed; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 11th, 1 PM at the Rescue Fire Company No. 5, 1241 Strad Avenue, North Tonawanda, NY. Please practice social distancing and facial masks are required. Causal dress welcomed. Ron was retired from Gemcor and a 45 year member of Rescue Fire Co. No. 5., he also enjoyed attending car shows with his 57 Chevy, which was his pride and joy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Ron, to Niagara Hospice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com