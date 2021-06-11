GEDDES - Ronald W.
June 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen (O'Day); dear father of Joseph (Danyel) and the late Debra (Dale) Baldwin; loving grandfather of Joseph Jr., Sean-Edward Geddes, and Ruby Baldwin; brother of Glenn and James Geddes. Visitation Saturday, 4-7:30 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Funeral Service will take place at 7 PM. Ronald was a life-member of U-Crest Volunteer Fire Dept., a double lung recipient in 2001 and a strong advocate for organ transplant donations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connect Life. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.