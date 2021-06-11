Menu
Ronald W. GEDDES
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
GEDDES - Ronald W.
June 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen (O'Day); dear father of Joseph (Danyel) and the late Debra (Dale) Baldwin; loving grandfather of Joseph Jr., Sean-Edward Geddes, and Ruby Baldwin; brother of Glenn and James Geddes. Visitation Saturday, 4-7:30 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Funeral Service will take place at 7 PM. Ronald was a life-member of U-Crest Volunteer Fire Dept., a double lung recipient in 2001 and a strong advocate for organ transplant donations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connect Life. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Jun
12
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May each of your Family find comfort in the words written for Ron. I knew Ron from Pine Hill Grade School through Cheektowaga Central High. May you Rest in Peace.
Patricia Kohl Sennett
School
June 13, 2021
To Ron's Family ,sorry for your Gail & I. We're fond of we were on the transplot team in the 1999-2003 we enjoyed Ron's spirit and energy for the transplant community he will be sadly missed RIP Ron ..
Randy & Gail Sharpe
Friend
June 11, 2021
Our sincere condolences from your old neighbors of Southcrest Avenue.
Maureen Gleason
Other
June 11, 2021
