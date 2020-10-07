OLSON - Ronald George, III
October 5, 2020, age 63, died in his home in Cheektowaga, NY. Ron was raised in Tonawanda, NY, attended Sweet Home High School and Erie Community College. He was a lifelong fan of the Bills and Sabres and suffered their ups and downs throughout the years. He cheered just as hard for the Yankees. Ron loved Buffalo, its restaurants, its people, and its renewed vibrancy. He was a passionate reader whose interests spanned a wide range of topics from science fiction, to history, to politics. He was always ready with a quick comment on any topic. In his early career, he worked in the hospitality industry. In later years, he worked in debt consolidation. He thoroughly enjoyed interacting with people. He had a great sense of humor and maintained close friendships with his high school buddies. Ron was surrounded by loving relatives. He will be deeply missed by his sisters, Christina Williams and her husband Charles Williams of Gurnee, IL, Holly Artanis of Cheektowaga, NY, and Mary Bagwell and her husband James Bagwell of Amherst, NY. He was a loving uncle to Charles Williams III of Milwaukee, WI, Joe Artanis and wife Sherri of Pembroke Pines, FL, Maegen Kusecek and husband Dennis of Boca Raton, FL, Corey Artanis and wife Nikki of Davie, FL, Erin Bagwell and husband Sal Mastrocola of Amherst, NY, and Tyler Bagwell (Tara Smith) of Buffalo, NY; nine great-nieces and nephews mourn his passing. At this time, no memorial service will be held because of Covid-19. Condolences can be shared at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.