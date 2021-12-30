Menu
Ronald J. GOODLANDER Sr.
GOODLANDER - Ronald J., Sr.
December 27, 2021, age 60. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (nee Wheeler); dear son of Margaret and the late John Goodlander; dear father of Nichole (Jeffrey) Bastian and Ronald J., Jr., (Raina Osborne); dear grandfather of Teegan and Emery Bastian; dear brother of Kathy (Brian) Craig; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share condolences at Ronald's Tribute Page at www.Amigone.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry to hear of Ron´s passing. Our prayers are with you. Grateful to get to know Ron through Marriage in Christ and for his participation in our MIC discussion groups. God´s blessings and peace.
Tom and Theresa Shriver
Other
January 1, 2022
We were so sorry to hear about Ron's passing. It's always sad to lose a loved one, but it's especially hard during the holidays. We wish you peace and healing during this difficult time and into the New Year.
Mickey & Jean Evenick
January 1, 2022
May God in His goodness and mercy bring you peace. Much love, care and prayers
Victoria Rosenwald
Friend
December 30, 2021
