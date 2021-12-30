GOODLANDER - Ronald J., Sr.
December 27, 2021, age 60. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (nee Wheeler); dear son of Margaret and the late John Goodlander; dear father of Nichole (Jeffrey) Bastian and Ronald J., Jr., (Raina Osborne); dear grandfather of Teegan and Emery Bastian; dear brother of Kathy (Brian) Craig; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share condolences at Ronald's Tribute Page at www.Amigone.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 30, 2021.