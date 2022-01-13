GOSPODARSKI - Ronald D.
Of Hamburg, NY, January 11, 2022. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Kovacs) Gospodarski; dearest father of Jeffrey Gospodarski, Shelly Gospodarski and Joelle Janish; loving grandfather of Kevin Lange and the late Nicholas Salerno; dear brother of Diane (Tom) Swiatek, Camille Swinarski, Catherine (Al) Sabadasz and the late Conrad (Francine) Gospodarski; brother-in-law of Elek (Jane) Kovacs III and Judith (Donald) Klosin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Mr. Gospodarski was a retired Lieutenant with the Erie County Sheriff's Department. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.