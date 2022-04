GOSPODARSKI - Ronald D.Of Hamburg, NY, January 11, 2022. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Kovacs) Gospodarski; dearest father of Jeffrey Gospodarski, Shelly Gospodarski and Joelle Janish; loving grandfather of Kevin Lange and the late Nicholas Salerno; dear brother of Diane (Tom) Swiatek, Camille Swinarski, Catherine (Al) Sabadasz and the late Conrad (Francine) Gospodarski; brother-in-law of Elek (Jane) Kovacs III and Judith (Donald) Klosin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Mr. Gospodarski was a retired Lieutenant with the Erie County Sheriff's Department. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com