Ronald D. GOSPODARSKI
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
GOSPODARSKI - Ronald D.
Of Hamburg, NY, January 11, 2022. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Kovacs) Gospodarski; dearest father of Jeffrey Gospodarski, Shelly Gospodarski and Joelle Janish; loving grandfather of Kevin Lange and the late Nicholas Salerno; dear brother of Diane (Tom) Swiatek, Camille Swinarski, Catherine (Al) Sabadasz and the late Conrad (Francine) Gospodarski; brother-in-law of Elek (Jane) Kovacs III and Judith (Donald) Klosin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Mr. Gospodarski was a retired Lieutenant with the Erie County Sheriff's Department. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jan
14
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
I'm so sorry to learn of the passing of Ron. May God be with your entire family.
Khalimah Halim
January 13, 2022
Sorry to hear of Ron's passing. I worked with Ron for many years in city court.Good friend.God bless Ron and his family.
Bob McGurn
Friend
January 13, 2022
Sorry to read this. Always enjoyed Ron´s company . I only have fond memories of our time together . RIP.
Mick Brill
Work
January 13, 2022
