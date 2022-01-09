Gozdziak - Ronald
After a long courageous fight with cancer, Ronald passed peacefully at home with family by his side on January 4, 2022. Loving son of the late Edward and Alice Gozdziak; dedicated and loving father of Richard Gozdziak; loving companion of Tris Noody; most loving brother of Kevin, Karen, Edward, late David, Susan, and James; loving daddy to his fur baby Pico; loving uncle to several nieces and nephews. Ron was an amazing person. Kind, sweet, compassionate, and very smart. He will always be in our hearts and we will carry on his legacy. He was a true hero and a fighter. To have known him was a blessing. A memorial service will be held in August of 2022. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.