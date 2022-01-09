Menu
Ronald GOZDZIAK
1961 - 2022
1961
2022
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
Gozdziak - Ronald
After a long courageous fight with cancer, Ronald passed peacefully at home with family by his side on January 4, 2022. Loving son of the late Edward and Alice Gozdziak; dedicated and loving father of Richard Gozdziak; loving companion of Tris Noody; most loving brother of Kevin, Karen, Edward, late David, Susan, and James; loving daddy to his fur baby Pico; loving uncle to several nieces and nephews. Ron was an amazing person. Kind, sweet, compassionate, and very smart. He will always be in our hearts and we will carry on his legacy. He was a true hero and a fighter. To have known him was a blessing. A memorial service will be held in August of 2022. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
To the Gozdziak Family. So sorry to hear of Ronny´s passing.
Barbara Kormanski-Miller
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear of Ronnie's passing. So many fun and dear memories of growing up on Rossler, where to start? We all were like brothers & sisters. Over our teens and twenties there, Ronnie always lent a hand or advice on my car issues, always a big smile, always had a jovial or teasing way and a laugh when I'd see him, and so much fun. He was a sweet person. It's heartbreaking. So sorry for your loss. RIP Ronnie.
Karen Penski
January 10, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tammy Reddien
January 6, 2022
