So sorry to hear of Ronnie's passing. So many fun and dear memories of growing up on Rossler, where to start? We all were like brothers & sisters. Over our teens and twenties there, Ronnie always lent a hand or advice on my car issues, always a big smile, always had a jovial or teasing way and a laugh when I'd see him, and so much fun. He was a sweet person. It's heartbreaking. So sorry for your loss. RIP Ronnie.

Karen Penski Friend January 10, 2022