GUGINO - Ronald P.
Of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn J. (nee Cimador) Gugino; devoted father of Lynn M. (Gary) Miller and Ronald Gugino; loving son of the late Charles J. and Josephine Gugino; dear brother of Robert J. Gugino and the late Charles Gugino. Ronald is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends and relatives may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock at St. Amelia Catholic Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda. Please assemble at church.Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.