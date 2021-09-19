Menu
Ronald P. GUGINO
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
GUGINO - Ronald P.
Of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn J. (nee Cimador) Gugino; devoted father of Lynn M. (Gary) Miller and Ronald Gugino; loving son of the late Charles J. and Josephine Gugino; dear brother of Robert J. Gugino and the late Charles Gugino. Ronald is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends and relatives may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock at St. Amelia Catholic Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda. Please assemble at church.Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
22
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia Catholic Church
2999 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
