HERRMANN - Ronald T.

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest September 3, 2021. Devoted husband of Mary (Steen); beloved father of Lisa (JC Bourque) Heppner, Laurie (Michael) Sedita and Susan Herrmann; brother of Jane (Don) Brennan and the late Neil. Ron was a real estate agent for 45 years, enjoyed classic cars and played drums in several local jazz bands throughout his life. Ron and Mary had relocated to be with their loving daughter, Lisa. A memorial will be held in Colorado.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.