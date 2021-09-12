HERRMANN - Ronald T. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest September 3, 2021. Devoted husband of Mary (Steen); beloved father of Lisa (JC Bourque) Heppner, Laurie (Michael) Sedita and Susan Herrmann; brother of Jane (Don) Brennan and the late Neil. Ron was a real estate agent for 45 years, enjoyed classic cars and played drums in several local jazz bands throughout his life. Ron and Mary had relocated to be with their loving daughter, Lisa. A memorial will be held in Colorado.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mary, My sincere condolences for the loss of your beloved Ron. Thinking back to when Sam and I bought are first house, Ron was our realtor.
Jackie Bamrick
Friend
September 17, 2021
I had the pleasure of waiting on Ron and Mary while working as a waitress at Shenanigans Restaurant in Orchard Park. I remember them as a lovely, smiling couple. I always enjoyed talking to them both. My sympathies to the family.