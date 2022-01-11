Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald J. HOIER
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
HOIER - Ronald J.
Passed away on January 10, 2022, Beloved husband of Jean (Smith) Hoier; dear son of the late Loretta (Weigand) Hoier; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present on Wednesday, from 3-6 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, at 9:30 AM, at St. Martin of Tours Church (please assemble at church). The interment will follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Mr. Hoier was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, he was an avid golfer and singer. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Service
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
13
Service
9:30a.m.
St. Martin Of Tours
1140 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jean, Mary and I send our deepest sympathy to you and your family on the passing of Ron. I always enjoyed time spent with Ron and looked forward to his quick wit and his love for life. We will keep Ron and you in our thoughts and prayers.
Duffy&Mary O Connor
Friend
January 11, 2022
Dearest Jeanie and family, we are deeply saddened about Ron´s passing. We have years of memories. With heartfelt sympathy, Tony and family. Rest in peace Ron.
Giammarise family
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results