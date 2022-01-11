HOIER - Ronald J.
Passed away on January 10, 2022, Beloved husband of Jean (Smith) Hoier; dear son of the late Loretta (Weigand) Hoier; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present on Wednesday, from 3-6 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, at 9:30 AM, at St. Martin of Tours Church (please assemble at church). The interment will follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Mr. Hoier was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, he was an avid golfer and singer. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.