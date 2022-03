HORST - Ronald James

Age 56, passed away suddenly on March 2, 2021, in Buffalo, NY. Ronald was born August 21, 1964 in Buffalo, NY to Sandra Diane (Horst) Hackett and Michael J. Horst. He is survived by his mother; stepfather, Richard Hackett; sister, Dawn (Horst) Moorhouse; brother, Donald Horst; daughter, Jessica M. Horst; granddaughter, Amaya Ahmed; as well as his uncle, cousins, nieces, and nephew. He was predeceased by his grandparents, William and Beulah Huber.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 6, 2021.