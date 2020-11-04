Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald J. BUDZISZEWSKI
BUDZISZEWSKI - Ronald J.
October 31, 2020. Age 81. Beloved husband of Adele (nee Jajkowski); dear father of Scott (Denise) and the late Jeffrey (Misty); loving grandfather of Bailey, Chloe, Camryn, and Brayden; son of the late Alexander and Victoria; brother of Marian (Frank) Pinkowski, Eugene (Rose) Budziszewski, and the late Constance (late Robert) Peplowski, and Judith Janiszewski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 4-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Ron was retired from Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.