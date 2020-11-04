BUDZISZEWSKI - Ronald J.
October 31, 2020. Age 81. Beloved husband of Adele (nee Jajkowski); dear father of Scott (Denise) and the late Jeffrey (Misty); loving grandfather of Bailey, Chloe, Camryn, and Brayden; son of the late Alexander and Victoria; brother of Marian (Frank) Pinkowski, Eugene (Rose) Budziszewski, and the late Constance (late Robert) Peplowski, and Judith Janiszewski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 4-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Ron was retired from Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.