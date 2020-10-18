O'Neil - Ronald J., Sr.
Of Blasdell, NY, October 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret G. O'Neil (nee Brown); dearest father of Deborah (Mike) Gilcrist, Ronald (Sheryl) O'Neil Jr., Michael O'Neil and the late Marguerite "Peggy" O'Neil; loving grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; survived by a large loving family; pre-deceased by many siblings. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.