RITCHEY - Ronald J.

Age 80, of Cheektowaga, died on November 17, 2020. The son of the late John and Anna (nee Goris) and brother of the late Gary Ritchey. Survived by daughters Kim Stiglmeier and Renee Ritchey, along with five grandsons. Ronald worked and retired from ADT and served in the US Navy. He donated his body to UB School of Medical Research.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.