Ronald C. JAWORSKI
Jaworski - Ronald C.
Of North Boston, NY, passed April 9, 2022. Beloved husband of Geraldine M. Jaworski; devoted father of Cheryl (Brian Miller) Flynn, Cynthia Camilleri, Patricia (Dean) Schreiber, Cathleen (Karl Jurgens) Jaworski, Mary (Wayne) Wanat, and Amy (Gary) Schoenthaler; and loving grandfather of Suzanne, Casandra, Trevor, Melissa, Paige, Brett, and Jennifer. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of
Christian Burial to be held at St. Mary's Church in East Eden, NY, on Saturday April 30, 9:15 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences and donations can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
