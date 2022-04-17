Jaworski - Ronald C.
Of North Boston, NY, passed April 9, 2022. Beloved husband of Geraldine M. Jaworski; devoted father of Cheryl (Brian Miller) Flynn, Cynthia Camilleri, Patricia (Dean) Schreiber, Cathleen (Karl Jurgens) Jaworski, Mary (Wayne) Wanat, and Amy (Gary) Schoenthaler; and loving grandfather of Suzanne, Casandra, Trevor, Melissa, Paige, Brett, and Jennifer. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of
Christian Burial to be held at St. Mary's Church in East Eden, NY, on Saturday April 30, 9:15 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences and donations can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.