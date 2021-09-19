JAYE - Ronald

Age 83, passed away at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 21, 2020. Ron was an Aeronautical Engineer for Cornell Laboratories, later Calspan, working on the B-1 Bomber. He later established AMI Contract Personnel working with the Department of Defense, in New Mexico. He was an accomplished artist enjoying painting landscapes, still life and portraits. He is survived his wife Sally Jaye (nee Albert), daughter Laura Cassata, (Joe), grandchildren Joseph and Megan, and deceased son, Peter Jaye. A memorial service will take place on September 25, 2021 at Church of the Annunciation at 12 pm, on 7580 Clinton Street, Elma, NY 14059. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heartland Hospice of Albuquerque, 4001 Indian School Road #300, Albuquerque,New Mexico 87110.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.