Ronald K. WIESE
November 16, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of Nancy Wiese; father of Sharon (Cal) Kern, Lauren (Terry) Daley and Christine (Charles Jr.) Blowers; grandfather of Leanne (Christopher) Stephenson, Brett (Tiffany) Kern, Jason (Gina) Daley, Adrienne (David) Mayers, Craig (Diana), Clarissa and Caleb Blowers; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; brother of Norman (Kay) and the late Harlow (survived by wife Elaine) and Harvey Wiese. A Memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bible Fellowship Center, 1136 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. Please share your condolences online at kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.
