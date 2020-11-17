WIESE - Ronald K.
November 16, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of Nancy Wiese; father of Sharon (Cal) Kern, Lauren (Terry) Daley and Christine (Charles Jr.) Blowers; grandfather of Leanne (Christopher) Stephenson, Brett (Tiffany) Kern, Jason (Gina) Daley, Adrienne (David) Mayers, Craig (Diana), Clarissa and Caleb Blowers; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; brother of Norman (Kay) and the late Harlow (survived by wife Elaine) and Harvey Wiese. A Memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bible Fellowship Center, 1136 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. Please share your condolences online at kaiserfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.