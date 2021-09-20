Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald F. MACIEJEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
MACIEJEWSKI - Ronald F.
Suddenly September 18, 2021 at age 83. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Szczypior); dear father of Cynthia (Angelo) Carmina and Kevin; loving grandfather of Victoria and Gabrielle Carmina; brother of Kenneth (Ginger); also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Wednesday, 9:15 AM and Resurrection RC Church, 10 AM. Visitation Tuesday, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Ron was a US Army Veteran and was retired from International MultiFoods. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Sep
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Sep
22
Funeral
9:15a.m.
NY
Sep
22
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Resurrection RC Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mrs. Maciejewski, cindi and Kevin, I am so sorry for your loss, he was a great man,great childhood memories!
Sharon Cowles Cruz
September 20, 2021
Pat and family, worked with Ron for 38 years and i couldn't ask for a better guy to work with. Even outside of work he was a great friend. So sorry for your loss.
John Bisci
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results