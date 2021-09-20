MACIEJEWSKI - Ronald F.
Suddenly September 18, 2021 at age 83. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Szczypior); dear father of Cynthia (Angelo) Carmina and Kevin; loving grandfather of Victoria and Gabrielle Carmina; brother of Kenneth (Ginger); also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Wednesday, 9:15 AM and Resurrection RC Church, 10 AM. Visitation Tuesday, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Ron was a US Army Veteran and was retired from International MultiFoods.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.