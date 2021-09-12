Ron taught me so much about the business of television. I will never forget his kindness, and mentoring of this brash Philadelphia kid who arrived in Buffalo in 1983. Ron was a humble, kind, and talented executive. He should be in the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame for his leadership at Channel 7, and dedication to the community, notably the Variety Kids Telethon. He was also a dedicated family man, who was able to truly focus on what was important. May Ron rest in peace.

John Di Sciullo Coworker September 9, 2021