MARTZOLF - Ronald Roy
Of Lancaster, NY, September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Roll); loving father of Jerry (Tricia) Martzolf, Luan (Kenneth Hunt) Viles, Philip (Joan) Martzolf and Julie (Jeffrey) Altomari; cherished grandfather of Robert III (Amanda) Viles, Carrie (Jared) Whitehurst, Christopher Martzolf, Stephanie Viles, Mandi (Scott) Tryanowski, Kimberly Wiley, Andrew Martzolf, Celia Martzolf, Caroline Martzolf, Dominique Altomari, Tyler Altomari and many great-grandchildren; brother of the late Rev. Richard (Mary) Martzolf. Services were held privately with the family. Memorials may be made to the Depew Lancaster Boys and Girls Club at www.depewlancasterbgc.org
. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.