Ronald Roy MARTZOLF
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
MARTZOLF - Ronald Roy
Of Lancaster, NY, September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Roll); loving father of Jerry (Tricia) Martzolf, Luan (Kenneth Hunt) Viles, Philip (Joan) Martzolf and Julie (Jeffrey) Altomari; cherished grandfather of Robert III (Amanda) Viles, Carrie (Jared) Whitehurst, Christopher Martzolf, Stephanie Viles, Mandi (Scott) Tryanowski, Kimberly Wiley, Andrew Martzolf, Celia Martzolf, Caroline Martzolf, Dominique Altomari, Tyler Altomari and many great-grandchildren; brother of the late Rev. Richard (Mary) Martzolf. Services were held privately with the family. Memorials may be made to the Depew Lancaster Boys and Girls Club at www.depewlancasterbgc.org. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to hear...Prayers for him and the whole family.
Carl Damiani
Friend
September 15, 2021
My heart goes out to the Martzolf family. Mr Martzolf was a definition of great Dad.
Gary Curtis
September 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers are sent to you all.
Denise Martzolf Aldridge
September 13, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Ronnie’s passing. I remember playing with him, Dickie, my brother and sister at Gramma and Grampa Martzolf’s farm on Peppermint Road-chasing chestnuts off the porch. Rest In Peace, cousin.
Sharyl Cornelius
Family
September 12, 2021
I was so surprised to read about Ron’s passing! I will keep Marilyn and the family in my prayers - God Bless!!!
Kathy Switzer
Coworker
September 12, 2021
So sorry to read of Ron’s passing. We were lucky to spend some wonderful time with he and Marilyn at the lake and also in our backyard. Such great neighbors! He was a dedicated Husband and Father.
Marcia Tarczynski
Friend
September 12, 2021
Ron was a great guy. Hugs and prayers to everyone. The Feldmeyer family.
Kathy Feldmeyer
Neighbor
September 11, 2021
My condolences go out to the Martzolf family. Ron was my boss for a few years at WKBW in the 80’s. He was such a kind and funny man. He will be missed. RIP.
Lynne Puma
Coworker
September 10, 2021
Condolences to the Martzolf family. Ron was truly a gentleman and I was lucky to have had the opportunity to work with him at WKBW-TV.
Mary Toolen
Coworker
September 9, 2021
Ron taught me so much about the business of television. I will never forget his kindness, and mentoring of this brash Philadelphia kid who arrived in Buffalo in 1983. Ron was a humble, kind, and talented executive. He should be in the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame for his leadership at Channel 7, and dedication to the community, notably the Variety Kids Telethon. He was also a dedicated family man, who was able to truly focus on what was important. May Ron rest in peace.
John Di Sciullo
Coworker
September 9, 2021
I played golf with Ron on Wednesdays. I was always excited when we were together in the same foursome. He is going to be missed on Wednesdays.
Dick Duquin
Friend
September 9, 2021
