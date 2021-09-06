Menu
Ronald C. MATHEWSON Sr.
MATHEWSON - Ronald C., Sr.
Of Depew, entered into rest peacefully September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Theresa A. (nee Paolucci). Devoted father of the late Ronald C. Mathewson Jr. Loving son of the late Bentley (late Bonnie) Mathewson and the late Lois (late Leroy) Thomas. Dear brother of the late Gerard (late Marjorie) Mathewson. Cherished uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Ronald is survived by many dear relatives and friends. He was a proud citizen and member of the United States Army. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10:30 AM, in the St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, 35 Edward St., Buffalo, where Military Honors will also take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Western NY. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.
