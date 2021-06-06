Menu
Ronald V. METZGER
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Metzger - Ronald V.
Of Hamburg, formerly of Eden, NY, passed away on June 4, 2021. Beloved husband of 36 years to Kathy (nee Bolling) Metzger; loving son of the late Frederick "Fritz" and Madeline "Dolly" (nee Kawski) Metzger of Silver Creek; brother of Sheila Wilkes of Jamestown; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Ron retired from NRG Energy in Dunkirk, after working there over 20 years. The family will be present on Friday, June 11th, from 6-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ron's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or a charity of one's choice. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jun
11
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sorry to here of Ron´s passing. He will always be fondly remembered by us. He was a great neighbor to us and everyone. Ron is at peace and has no more suffering.
Asboth Family
Friend
August 8, 2021
Carla Borrelli
June 6, 2021
