Metzger - Ronald V.
Of Hamburg, formerly of Eden, NY, passed away on June 4, 2021. Beloved husband of 36 years to Kathy (nee Bolling) Metzger; loving son of the late Frederick "Fritz" and Madeline "Dolly" (nee Kawski) Metzger of Silver Creek; brother of Sheila Wilkes of Jamestown; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Ron retired from NRG Energy in Dunkirk, after working there over 20 years. The family will be present on Friday, June 11th, from 6-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ron's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or a charity of one's choice
