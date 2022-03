MILLER - Ronald E.Of St. Petersburg, FL and Elma, NY. March 4, 2022. Beloved of Grace K. (nee Sharpe); dearest father of Rodney (Carlene), Cherrie Brown (Bob Pietz) and Jodi (late Michael) Serwacki; survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com