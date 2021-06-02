Diane: My deepest condolences to you and your family. I would like to share a fond memory of Ron. I also attended Sweet Home high school. He was in the class of 1960, I was in the class of 1961. I did not know him well; I just knew who he was. I was standing watching one of the Sweet Home football games with my friend. Ron was standing in front of us. There was a play on the field that I did not understand, so I asked my friend if she knew what happened. Ron turned around and very patiently and kindly explained to me what had occurred on the field. It was a little act of kindness and I always remembered him for that.

Donna (Dennison) Schie School June 7, 2021