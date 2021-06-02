MOLINE - Ronald H. "Ron"
78, of Lancaster, NY, passed away on May 31st, 2021. He was born in Buffalo on June 28, 1942, the son of David and Betty Ann Moline. He grew up in Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda, graduating from Sweet Home Central High School in 1960, where he was later inducted into the school Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Alumni in 2007. He attended the State University of New York College at Buffalo, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1964 and a Master of Science in Education in 1968. He married his high school sweetheart, Diane R. Gustafson of Buffalo in 1962. He became a high school history teacher for the Buffalo Public Schools and was assigned to East, Kensington, and Bennett high schools from 1964 to 1982. In 1981, he was elected to a four-year term as councilman on the Town Board in the Town of Tonawanda. In 1983, he took over as Town of Tonawanda Town Supervisor, serving until January 1993. He returned to teaching in Buffalo and maintained a seat on the Town Board as an elected councilman. He retired from teaching in 1998. After two more years as councilman, he was again elected as Supervisor for the Town of Tonawanda, serving until he "officially retired" at the end of 2007. During his tenures as Supervisor, in addition to the regular course of business of overseeing the operations of town government and many services offered to residents, he oversaw the development of industrial parks in the Town of Tonawanda, and assisted in major expansions at General Motors, Dunlop, DuPont, and Praxair, retaining thousands of jobs in the community. Ron also served on regional boards dedicated to improving the quality of life for the residents of Erie County. In retirement, he remained active as a substitute teacher in Western New York and enjoyed being a concessions vendor during spring training for the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, FL. Ron was an avid sports fan and enjoyed being at a ballpark. He was a past president of the Association of Towns of the State of New York and the Ken-Ton Jaycees. Ron was a member of the Kenmore Masonic Lodge 1132 and the Ismailia Temple of Buffalo NY. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Diane; one son, Brian Moline of Clarence; and two daughters, Laurie Kennedy of Williamsville, and Debbie Pawlak of Lancaster. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Rachel (Craig) Nieman, Nicholas Moline, Jennifer (Randy) Killebrew, Melissa (Norbert) Ogiba, Amanda Pawlak, Matthew Kennedy, and Morgan (Tyler) Soth; one great-grandchild, Gabriella Ogiba; two sisters, Barbara (Tom) Emborsky and Nancy (Alan) Benjamin; and four nieces and two nephews. Services will be held for close friends and family on Friday, from 2-6 PM, at Lombardo Funeral Home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.