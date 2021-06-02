Menu
Ronald H. "Ron" MOLINE
1942 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
MOLINE - Ronald H. "Ron"
78, of Lancaster, NY, passed away on May 31st, 2021. He was born in Buffalo on June 28, 1942, the son of David and Betty Ann Moline. He grew up in Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda, graduating from Sweet Home Central High School in 1960, where he was later inducted into the school Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Alumni in 2007. He attended the State University of New York College at Buffalo, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1964 and a Master of Science in Education in 1968. He married his high school sweetheart, Diane R. Gustafson of Buffalo in 1962. He became a high school history teacher for the Buffalo Public Schools and was assigned to East, Kensington, and Bennett high schools from 1964 to 1982. In 1981, he was elected to a four-year term as councilman on the Town Board in the Town of Tonawanda. In 1983, he took over as Town of Tonawanda Town Supervisor, serving until January 1993. He returned to teaching in Buffalo and maintained a seat on the Town Board as an elected councilman. He retired from teaching in 1998. After two more years as councilman, he was again elected as Supervisor for the Town of Tonawanda, serving until he "officially retired" at the end of 2007. During his tenures as Supervisor, in addition to the regular course of business of overseeing the operations of town government and many services offered to residents, he oversaw the development of industrial parks in the Town of Tonawanda, and assisted in major expansions at General Motors, Dunlop, DuPont, and Praxair, retaining thousands of jobs in the community. Ron also served on regional boards dedicated to improving the quality of life for the residents of Erie County. In retirement, he remained active as a substitute teacher in Western New York and enjoyed being a concessions vendor during spring training for the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, FL. Ron was an avid sports fan and enjoyed being at a ballpark. He was a past president of the Association of Towns of the State of New York and the Ken-Ton Jaycees. Ron was a member of the Kenmore Masonic Lodge 1132 and the Ismailia Temple of Buffalo NY. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Diane; one son, Brian Moline of Clarence; and two daughters, Laurie Kennedy of Williamsville, and Debbie Pawlak of Lancaster. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Rachel (Craig) Nieman, Nicholas Moline, Jennifer (Randy) Killebrew, Melissa (Norbert) Ogiba, Amanda Pawlak, Matthew Kennedy, and Morgan (Tyler) Soth; one great-grandchild, Gabriella Ogiba; two sisters, Barbara (Tom) Emborsky and Nancy (Alan) Benjamin; and four nieces and two nephews. Services will be held for close friends and family on Friday, from 2-6 PM, at Lombardo Funeral Home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
Dear Moline family, Please accept our prayers & condolences. We're saddened to hear the news that Mr. Moline has passed away, & are grateful for his contribution of many years of public service in teaching & leadership to our Town of Tonawanda. I also appreciate the opportunity Mr. Moline introduced to me during summer seasons in the 1980s with the ToT Parks & Recreation Department, & support at Kenmore East basketball games when a teammate with Brian. We had a fun pre-Bills game tailgating session & game a few years back in Orchard Park with Mr. Moline & a group of friends; it was a terrific afternoon for all. Best regards, The Parr family (Scott, Kristie, Clay & Derek) Westford, MA
Scott Parr
Friend
June 8, 2021
Diane: My deepest condolences to you and your family. I would like to share a fond memory of Ron. I also attended Sweet Home high school. He was in the class of 1960, I was in the class of 1961. I did not know him well; I just knew who he was. I was standing watching one of the Sweet Home football games with my friend. Ron was standing in front of us. There was a play on the field that I did not understand, so I asked my friend if she knew what happened. Ron turned around and very patiently and kindly explained to me what had occurred on the field. It was a little act of kindness and I always remembered him for that.
Donna (Dennison) Schie
School
June 7, 2021
diane i am so sorry to hear about ron...he was a fantastic guy..last time i seen him..he married me and my second husband in 2016..i went to hair school with you..prayers for all of you
marie (core) saia
Friend
June 5, 2021
Laurie- Please accept the condolences of my family on the loss of your dad.
Scott Horton
Friend
June 2, 2021
