NIZIOL - Ronald J.
Of West Seneca, entered in to rest on February 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Gina (nee Engelhaupt); cherished brother of Lori (late John) Zbytek, late Daniel (late Gail), late Robert and the late Richard Niziol; adored brother-in-law of Peter (Kathy) Stoltenburg; beloved uncle of Wayne Zbytek, Daniel Niziol Jr. and the late Kenneth Zbytek; loving son of the late Joseph and Jean Niziol; also survived by friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.