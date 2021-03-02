Menu
Ronald J. NIZIOL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
NIZIOL - Ronald J.
Of West Seneca, entered in to rest on February 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Gina (nee Engelhaupt); cherished brother of Lori (late John) Zbytek, late Daniel (late Gail), late Robert and the late Richard Niziol; adored brother-in-law of Peter (Kathy) Stoltenburg; beloved uncle of Wayne Zbytek, Daniel Niziol Jr. and the late Kenneth Zbytek; loving son of the late Joseph and Jean Niziol; also survived by friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Road, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers are with you.
Paula Takach
March 3, 2021
My dearest sympathies to Gina and family. You are in my prayers and thoughts.
Marketa Baker
March 3, 2021
John Rynkiewicz
Family
March 3, 2021
John Rynkiewicz
Family
March 3, 2021
Ronald J. Nizol was the youngest of five (5) children. He was my first cousin. He will be sadly missed. May you rest in peace. John J & Patricia L. Rynkiewicz ([email protected])
John Rynkiewicz
Family
March 3, 2021
My sincerest sympathies and condolences. Stay strong, keep him close to your heart thru your memories. Thoughts & prayers to Gina & your family.
Colette Minnolera
March 2, 2021
Remember Ron from Roswell...very nice man. My condolences to his family...
Christine Yawney
March 2, 2021
Sympathy and prayers to Gina and family. Ron, may you rest in peace.
josephine woloszyn
March 2, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Thoughts and prayers to the entire family.
Catherine Janese
March 2, 2021
Donna Polano
March 2, 2021
