ODIEN - Ronald J.Age 86, formerly of Gowanda, died September 2, 2021. Born March 1, 1935 in Buffalo, and married the former Jean Kosnik, who predeceased him in 2000. Ron was a US Navy veteran. Survived by son, James Odien and daughters, Dawn Odien, and Annette (Joseph Cox) Odien, as well as seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, Ron was predeceased by a son, John Odien, and several brothers and sisters. Private family services will be held. Memorials to charity of choice . Arrangements by Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 105 East Main St., Gowanda.