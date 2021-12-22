Menu
Ronald L. "Ronnie" PODGORNY
PODGORNY - Ronald L. "Ronnie"
December 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Rose Ann (nee Mancuso); dear father of Denise (Timothy) Orlowski and Rhonda (Gregg) Greco; loving grandfather of Lauren and Kara Orlowski and Samantha and Gregg Greco. Brother of the late Rudy (Pat) Podgorny, late Paulette Bowers, and Brian (Joyce) Ringleben; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday, from 2-6 PM, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca Street and Potters Road). Family and friends are invited to attend. Masks will be required inside the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, at 9 AM, at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY. Please assemble at church. He adored his wife, Rose Ann and they shared 58 beautiful years together. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and loved spending time with his family. You could always count on him for a smile and a laugh! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com. Interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Dec
24
Service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's RC Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
I am so so sorry for your loss. I know how much you loved each other God Bless you all at this terrible time
Linda Marchese
Family
December 22, 2021
Angelo and Carol Cane
December 22, 2021
