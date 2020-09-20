RATAJCZAK - Ronald R.
September 18, 2020. Suddenly, at age 86. Beloved husband of Johanna "Joanie" for 65 years and father of Patricia (Norman) Kotz, Randall Ratajczak and Cynthia Ratajczak; brother of Rita (late Richard) Lisiecki; predeceased by his parents Edward and Bertha Ratajczak; grandfather of Eric Kotz, Kristen Kotz, Amber Lee Ratajczak, Amilyn (Alex) Stoisolovich and Andrew Ratajczak; great-grandfather of Roman, Warren and Sawyer Stoisolovich. Ronald served in the U.S. Army overseas in Germany, where he met and married his wife, Johanna. He worked for the Pillsbury Company as a flour blender for 40 years. In his retirement, he was the president of the Resurrection Seniors for over 10 years. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 9:30 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church, corner of Union Rd. and Como Park Blvd., in Cheektowaga. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.