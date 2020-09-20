Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald R. RATAJCZAK
RATAJCZAK - Ronald R.
September 18, 2020. Suddenly, at age 86. Beloved husband of Johanna "Joanie" for 65 years and father of Patricia (Norman) Kotz, Randall Ratajczak and Cynthia Ratajczak; brother of Rita (late Richard) Lisiecki; predeceased by his parents Edward and Bertha Ratajczak; grandfather of Eric Kotz, Kristen Kotz, Amber Lee Ratajczak, Amilyn (Alex) Stoisolovich and Andrew Ratajczak; great-grandfather of Roman, Warren and Sawyer Stoisolovich. Ronald served in the U.S. Army overseas in Germany, where he met and married his wife, Johanna. He worked for the Pillsbury Company as a flour blender for 40 years. In his retirement, he was the president of the Resurrection Seniors for over 10 years. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 9:30 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church, corner of Union Rd. and Como Park Blvd., in Cheektowaga. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.