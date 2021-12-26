RUHLAND - Ronald G.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 20, 2021. Loving son of the late Franklin and Agnes Ruhland; dear brother of James (Mary) Ruhland; cherished uncle of Bob (Diana), Daniel and Brian (Patricia) Ruhland. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday morning, December 30th, at 9:30 AM, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, NY. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.