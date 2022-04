RUHLAND - Ronald G.Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 20, 2021. Loving son of the late Franklin and Agnes Ruhland; dear brother of James (Mary) Ruhland; cherished uncle of Bob (Diana), Daniel and Brian (Patricia) Ruhland. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday morning, December 30th, at 9:30 AM, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, NY. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com