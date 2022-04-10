Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald W. SMITH
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Send Flowers
SMITH - Ronald W.
Of Lancaster, NY, April 6, 2022. Husband of Michelle Smith; loving father of Clayton, Christopher, Shane and Shawn. Family will receive friends and relatives at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, Friday, April 15, from 4-7 PM, with Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ride for Roswell at: https://give.roswellpark.org/site/TR/SpecialEvents (then click on "Empire State Ride"
at the bottom of the page).
Share condolences online at:
www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the Smith Family, please accept our sincere condolences for the loss of Ron. He was a true professional who served his country, community and family with love and pride. May he rest in peace.
Bill and Dawn Schroeder
Friend
April 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results