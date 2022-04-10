SMITH - Ronald W.
Of Lancaster, NY, April 6, 2022. Husband of Michelle Smith; loving father of Clayton, Christopher, Shane and Shawn. Family will receive friends and relatives at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, Friday, April 15, from 4-7 PM, with Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ride for Roswell at: https://give.roswellpark.org/site/TR/SpecialEvents
(then click on "Empire State Ride"
at the bottom of the page).
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.