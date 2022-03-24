Menu
Ronald H. SNYDER
SNYDER - Ronald H.
Of Depew, March 18, 2022. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Jelonek); devoted father of Linda Snyder and Corinne (Paul) Kempski; loving grandfather of Courtney (Erick) Whelpley; dear brother of Jeanette (late Eugene) Konwiczka, late Norma (Eugene) Witkowski, late Arthur (Delores), late Robert (Lois), late William (Barbara), late Marilyn (late Bonnie) Morris, late Gerald (late Arlene), late LaVern (Marie) and late Dennis (Carol); also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Saturday, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please visit Mr. Snyder's Tribute Page online at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.
