SUCHOCKI - Ronald N.

Of West Seneca, October 4, 2021; beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Klemczak) Suchocki; loving and devoted father of Michelle (Mark) Vaughn and Ronald (Mallory) Suchocki II; fond grandfather of Matthew (Melanie) Vaughn, Melissa (Brandon Sicurella) Vaughn, Ronald (Mara) Suchocki III, and Justin Suchocki; cherished great-grandfather of Ryker and Raegan; brother-in-law of Dennis (Joyce) Drzewiecki; also survived by two nephews and many friends. Visitation in the ORLOWSKI-SUCHOCKI FUNERAL HOME, 4929 Broadway, Depew, (same location as the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc.) Sunday, 12-6 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Basilica, 212 Stanislaus Street, Buffalo, NY, 14212 Monday, at 11 AM. Please assemble at the Basilica. Ronald was President of the parish Usher's Society, a member of the Holy Name Society, Chairmen of many affairs and celebrations. A retired Detective with the Erie County Sheriff's Department and a member of the Erie Niagara Funeral Directors Association. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.