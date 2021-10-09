SUCHOCKI - Ronald N. Of West Seneca, October 4, 2021; beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Klemczak) Suchocki; loving and devoted father of Michelle (Mark) Vaughn and Ronald (Mallory) Suchocki II; fond grandfather of Matthew (Melanie) Vaughn, Melissa (Brandon Sicurella) Vaughn, Ronald (Mara) Suchocki III, and Justin Suchocki; cherished great-grandfather of Ryker and Raegan; brother-in-law of Dennis (Joyce) Drzewiecki; also survived by two nephews and many friends. Visitation in the ORLOWSKI-SUCHOCKI FUNERAL HOME, 4929 Broadway, Depew, (same location as the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc.) Sunday, 12-6 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Basilica, 212 Stanislaus Street, Buffalo, NY, 14212 Monday, at 11 AM. Please assemble at the Basilica. Ronald was President of the parish Usher's Society, a member of the Holy Name Society, Chairmen of many affairs and celebrations. A retired Detective with the Erie County Sheriff's Department and a member of the Erie Niagara Funeral Directors Association. Flowers gratefully declined.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.
Our sincerest condolences on the passing of Ron. We miss all of you.
Tim & Gwyn Ryan
October 12, 2021
Ron was a good man and always easy to work with.
Rest in Peace my old friend.
Thomas Graziani
Work
October 10, 2021
Mrs. Suchocki and Family:
Very sorry for your loss. I loved Ron, what a great guy. I will miss him saying, "hey kid, you did good". Wonderful Family man that had an impact on so many people's lives. I am in Florida visiting my daughter and I will miss Ron's mass. Know that your family is in my prayers. Godspeed Ron.
Michael A. Benson
October 10, 2021
My deepest condolences to Phyllis and the Suchocki family. Ron was a great guy and I enjoyed his friendship going back to the days when we worked together. God bless Ronald.
Jim Lawicki
Friend
October 9, 2021
Michelle, Mark, and family,
Please accept my deepest condolences. I regret that I am unable to be present for the services due to being out of town. May you cherish the many wonderful memories that you have of the times spent with Ron. May he Rest In Peace.
Mikel Nigrelli
October 9, 2021
Dear Phyllis and family,
We offer our condolences and prayers to you .May perpetual light shine upon your dear Ron. sincerely yours Joyce, Michelle, Julianne Mike, Anthony and Dan