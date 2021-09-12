SZYMANEK - Ronald J.

With heavy hearts, the family of Ronald J. Szymanek shares the news of his passing on Saturday, September 4, 2021. A man of compassion, intellect, and integrity, he was admired by all who knew him for his unparalleled work ethic, infectious sense of humor, and boundless love for his family. Ron was a devoted husband to his wife, Liz, the father of 12 and grandfather of 14, soon to be 15. He was happiest when surrounded by his large family. He ensured that every one of his children and grandchildren felt valued and loved and understood the importance of honesty, respect, and caring for one another. His loyalty was also reflected by his 50-year career in the railroad industry where he was referred to as the "Magician of Frontier Yard." He felt a special connection to the water, which he shared with his family at annual lake house vacations. He was also a talented musician with the ability to play any instrument he picked up. Ron led by example with humor and grace. He lived every day with gratitude, reminding us that "The boat doesn't need to be out of the dock to appreciate the movement of the water." We will forever hold him in our hearts, inspired by his selfless love and grateful for our journey with him. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his brother, Dennis, his children and their spouses and partners, Lisa (Jeff) Mueller, Sabrina (Michael) Kolometz, Tiffany (Mark) Pavone, Vanessa (Mark) Morgado, Ronald (Kim Galloway), Ryan (Valerie), Grant (Rayn), Joyelle (Jason) Tedeschi, Blake, Angelique (Keith) Szymanek-Polanski, Desiree (Parker) Woodward and Raven (Michael) Harvey; and his grandchildren, Devin, Jeffrey, Mia, Roman, Jacob, Ava, Lily, Miles, Anastasia, Owen, Cole, Anthony and Ariana. A private service will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.