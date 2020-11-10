Menu
Ronald T. KOZMA Sr.
Of S. Buffalo, entered into rest November 6, 2020; devoted father of James (Layla) Kozma, Kelly (John) Kilianski and Ronald (Samantha Akerman) Kozma, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Zack, Hanna, Jayden, Dominick, Alex and Cheryl; beloved companion of Gail Lis; loving son of the late Theodore and Anne Kozma; dear brother of Kathleen Brown and Frances (Timothy) White; former husband of Barbara Tabaczynski; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. A prayer service will immediately follow. Mr. Kozma was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.
