TURNER - Ronald E.December 31, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen J. (nee Hogan) Turner; loving father of Lori (Kevin) McGuire and Lynne (Kevin) Doyle; dear grandfather of Patrick, Leah, Collin, Colleen and Caitlin; great-grandfather of Nolan, Luka and Jameson; brother of Burton (late Mary) Turner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed. Family and friends may call on Tuesday 4-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, at 11 AM, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, NY 14221. (Please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials made to Heart and Cancer Funds of your choice. Ronald graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering, where he was a member of the Alpha Tao Omega Fraternity. He was owner of Queen City Sand and Supply Company, and Chairman of the American Foundry Society. He was a member of the Buffalo Curling Club, the Park Country Club and an active member of the OFL. Ronald was an usher at Calvary Episcopal Church.