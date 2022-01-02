Menu
Ronald E. TURNER
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
TURNER - Ronald E.
December 31, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen J. (nee Hogan) Turner; loving father of Lori (Kevin) McGuire and Lynne (Kevin) Doyle; dear grandfather of Patrick, Leah, Collin, Colleen and Caitlin; great-grandfather of Nolan, Luka and Jameson; brother of Burton (late Mary) Turner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed. Family and friends may call on Tuesday 4-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, at 11 AM, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, NY 14221. (Please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials made to Heart and Cancer Funds of your choice. Ronald graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering, where he was a member of the Alpha Tao Omega Fraternity. He was owner of Queen City Sand and Supply Company, and Chairman of the American Foundry Society. He was a member of the Buffalo Curling Club, the Park Country Club and an active member of the OFL. Ronald was an usher at Calvary Episcopal Church. Condolences may be shared online at
www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Jan
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Episcopal Church
20 Milton St., Williamsville, NY
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
Dear Laurie and Lynn I´m so sad to hear about your dad. We certainly have shared some wonderful memories over the years. Your parents were two of my favorites! We are in Arizona but please know we would have been there for you. We´re there in thought and lotsa prayers going your way. Our dads have had wonderful lives but we know they miss their other halves and now at least your dads at peace and I´m sure happy. CompleteLove you both and again so sorry we couldn´t be there.
Cindi Trautman Fritz
Friend
January 4, 2022
Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mr. Turners family in this difficult hour. I have so many wonderful memories speaking with your mother and father growing up throughout the years. Absolutely wonderful people, and our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jay and Suzanne Cross (Jake and Dorothy Trautman's Grandson)
January 4, 2022
