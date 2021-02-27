Menu
Ronald R. WECH
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
WECH - Ronald R.
February 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Catherine (Locane) Wech; loving father of Lindsay (Peter) Nabozny and Daniel (Krystal) Wech; dear grandpa of Lucy and Ruth; brother of Michael (Diane) and the late Robert (late Grace) Wech; Family will be present for Memorial Visitation on Thursday, from 4-7 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. Current restrictions will limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We appreciate your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Wechs. Knew Ron many happy years ago. Rest easily Rocco!
Mike Donovan
March 10, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, Lindsay and family. May his memory be a blessing to you, Pete, your children and family.
Larry Marx
March 3, 2021
