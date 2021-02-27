WECH - Ronald R.
February 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Catherine (Locane) Wech; loving father of Lindsay (Peter) Nabozny and Daniel (Krystal) Wech; dear grandpa of Lucy and Ruth; brother of Michael (Diane) and the late Robert (late Grace) Wech; Family will be present for Memorial Visitation on Thursday, from 4-7 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. Current restrictions will limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We appreciate your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.