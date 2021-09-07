WINSLOW - Ronald R. Sr.
September 5, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 41 years to Karen M. (nee Higgins) Winslow. Loving father of Ronald Jr (Aimee) and John. Cherished Papa of James, Emily and Matthew. Furry friend of Tucker. Devoted brother of Michael, late Donald (Judy), late Gerald and the late Kathleen Winslow. Son of the late Robert J. and Helen (nee Aichenger) Winslow. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ron was an avid outdoors-man that loved hunting and fishing. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 4-8PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) where a prayer service will be held at 7:30PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2021.