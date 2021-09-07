Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald R. WINSLOW Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
WINSLOW - Ronald R. Sr.
September 5, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 41 years to Karen M. (nee Higgins) Winslow. Loving father of Ronald Jr (Aimee) and John. Cherished Papa of James, Emily and Matthew. Furry friend of Tucker. Devoted brother of Michael, late Donald (Judy), late Gerald and the late Kathleen Winslow. Son of the late Robert J. and Helen (nee Aichenger) Winslow. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ron was an avid outdoors-man that loved hunting and fishing. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 4-8PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) where a prayer service will be held at 7:30PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
8
Prayer Service
7:30p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.