Ronald F. ZADZILKA
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
ZADZILKA - Ronald F.
Of Lackawanna, NY, June 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Bernadine R. (Pijacki) Zadzilka; dearest father of James A. (Lorianne) Zadzilka, Beth A. (Scott) Chrispen and Laura M. (Mark) Stetzko; also survived by 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; son of the late Aloisus and Helen (Przyszewski) Zadzilka; brother of the late Norbert and Bernadine Zadzilka; uncle of Eric and Jason Zadzilka. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
Jim, my heart goes out to you and your family. May God's peace settle in your heart
Lanny Fairbanks
June 10, 2021
