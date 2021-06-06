ZADZILKA - Ronald F.
Of Lackawanna, NY, June 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Bernadine R. (Pijacki) Zadzilka; dearest father of James A. (Lorianne) Zadzilka, Beth A. (Scott) Chrispen and Laura M. (Mark) Stetzko; also survived by 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; son of the late Aloisus and Helen (Przyszewski) Zadzilka; brother of the late Norbert and Bernadine Zadzilka; uncle of Eric and Jason Zadzilka. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.