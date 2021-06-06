Menu
Ronald R. ZAMROK
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
ZAMROK - Ronald R.
Of Depew, May 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Elaine McLaughlin) Zamrok; devoted father of Robert (Joyce) Zamrok and the late Dale (Dar) Zamrok; loving grandfather of five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter; predeceased by a sister and brothers, survived by nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at a later date. Mr. Zamrok was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Depew Fire Department Aetna Hose Co., a retiree of Niagara Mohawk and a Proud Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Please visit Mr. Zamrok's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
So sorry for your loss.
Harriett Kawa
Family
June 6, 2021
