EMERSON
EMERSON - Ronnelle J.
(nee Depew)
Age 63, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on April 2, 2022. Born on June 29, 1958 in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard Glenn Depew and Thelma (Pearson) Depew. Ronnelle was employed by Goodguys Rod and Custom. Ronnelle is survived by her husband, Richard N. 'Duke' Emerson; sons, Erik W. (Marilyn) Deuble and Joshua M. Deuble; one sister, Bonnie L. (Tom) Rochow; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Michelle Tamol. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 7th from 3-7 p.m. at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007). In lieu of flowers, a charity of one's choice
or Mount Saint Mary's Hospital. Professional arrangements are under the care of the Goodlander family. Share condolences and memories at GOODLANDERCARES.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.