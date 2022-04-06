Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronnelle J. EMERSON
FUNERAL HOME
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
2215 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
EMERSON
EMERSON - Ronnelle J.
(nee Depew)
Age 63, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on April 2, 2022. Born on June 29, 1958 in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard Glenn Depew and Thelma (Pearson) Depew. Ronnelle was employed by Goodguys Rod and Custom. Ronnelle is survived by her husband, Richard N. 'Duke' Emerson; sons, Erik W. (Marilyn) Deuble and Joshua M. Deuble; one sister, Bonnie L. (Tom) Rochow; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Michelle Tamol. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 7th from 3-7 p.m. at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007). In lieu of flowers, a charity of one's choice or Mount Saint Mary's Hospital. Professional arrangements are under the care of the Goodlander family. Share condolences and memories at GOODLANDERCARES.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.