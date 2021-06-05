MICHAEL - Ronnie C.
June 3, 2021. Beloved husband of 58 years to Kathleen (Gelz) Michael; loving father of Daniel (Jaime) Michael, Cheryl (Michael) MacLeod, and Kim (T.J.) Burch; dear papa of Casey MacLeod, Cayla (Bryan) Lee, Alexandra and the late Nolan Burch; great-grandpapa of Bodie and Jon; brother of Lorie (Mike) Carver, Maureen (Ted) Miskolczi, late Ellie (Tom) Winger. Family present Sunday from 2-5 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Private funeral services will be held, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronnie's name may be made to NMBFoundation.com
. Your condolences and memories may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.