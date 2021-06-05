Menu
Ronnie C. MICHAEL
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MICHAEL - Ronnie C.
June 3, 2021. Beloved husband of 58 years to Kathleen (Gelz) Michael; loving father of Daniel (Jaime) Michael, Cheryl (Michael) MacLeod, and Kim (T.J.) Burch; dear papa of Casey MacLeod, Cayla (Bryan) Lee, Alexandra and the late Nolan Burch; great-grandpapa of Bodie and Jon; brother of Lorie (Mike) Carver, Maureen (Ted) Miskolczi, late Ellie (Tom) Winger. Family present Sunday from 2-5 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Private funeral services will be held, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronnie's name may be made to NMBFoundation.com. Your condolences and memories may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m.
I knew Ron from the apartments he owned, He was very kind to his tenants and liked to show me his cars when I was by. My deepest sympathy to Ron's family.
Pete Lew
June 7, 2021
We are so sorry for you loss. Ronnie will be missed and we are sure not by anyone more than you Kathy. We are sending love and prayers on behalf of your whole family and all of Ronnie's friends.
Gregory and Shannan Scott
June 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the family of this fun loving man. Ronnie was a long time customer of mine at the Home Depot. I will miss the great conversations and the laughter we shared. Hope you are enjoying some dairy queen buster bars my friend!
Rick Pusateri
June 6, 2021
Ron was such a sweet, funny and genuine man. His hard work, talent, and dedication in anything he did I will forever admire. Rest In Peace, Ron!
Allison Fazzalaro
Friend
June 5, 2021
I have lost a dear friend of many years. Please accept my heartfelt condolences and regrets that I will not be able to provide my personal condolences at the the wake. Kathy you will be in my prayers.
Craig L Miller
June 5, 2021
