JONES - RooseveltJune 17, 2021. The family will receive friends Friday, June 25, 2021, 10 AM - 11 AM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Pine Lawn Gardens, Cheektowaga, New York. Condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com