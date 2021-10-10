Menu
Rory F. LONESKY
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
LONESKY - Rory F.
October 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Wendy (nee Koehler) Lonesky. Loving father of Trisha (George) McCabe and Krystal (fiance Patrick Donovan) Lonesky. Cherished Papa of Ava, Lillyanna, Robert and Riley. Devoted son of James Lonesky and the late Zoe (nee Irwin) Lonesky. Dear brother of Mary (Robert) Beardsell and Nichelle (Brett) Welton. Uncle of several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Monday, October 11th from 4 to 7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Masks will be required. Flowers gratefully declined. If memorials desired, they may be made in Rory's memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Please share condolences at
www.mertzfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Oct
11
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank God for his journey with Jesus on earth, now for a while he is away from home, but lives as a memory in every heart of his beloved family, and one day they all get together again in glory to be with the Lord forever and ever. Amen.
Pastor. Raj K
Family
October 11, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Rory´s family. I knew him only through our professional relationship but he was a humble, kind, and caring man. I will pray that God is with you through this and gives you the peace that only he can give.
Bob Stoffel
Work
October 11, 2021
Mary and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for you all.
Dionna Arellano
October 10, 2021
My friend you will be deeply missed. We cherish all the memories we have made together. Rock on in Heaven.. Wendy ,Trisha and Krystal so so sorry for you loss. Love and prayers to all of your families . Rip Rory love you my friend
Kristen Kohlbrenner and John Morey
Friend
October 10, 2021
