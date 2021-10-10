LONESKY - Rory F.October 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Wendy (nee Koehler) Lonesky. Loving father of Trisha (George) McCabe and Krystal (fiance Patrick Donovan) Lonesky. Cherished Papa of Ava, Lillyanna, Robert and Riley. Devoted son of James Lonesky and the late Zoe (nee Irwin) Lonesky. Dear brother of Mary (Robert) Beardsell and Nichelle (Brett) Welton. Uncle of several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Monday, October 11th from 4 to 7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Masks will be required. Flowers gratefully declined. If memorials desired, they may be made in Rory's memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Please share condolences at